Lunchbreak: Fried rice to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, prepared by Ying Stoller

Ying Stoller

www.yingskitchen.com

Fried Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1 1/2 cups rice

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

2 Tablespoons chopped green onions

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (diced carrots and peas)

1/2 cup diced ham

1/2 cup bean sprouts

1 Tablespoon soy sauce (Or Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade)

1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)

Cooking Rice

Add water to rice in covered saucepan and place over medium heat. Boil covered for about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low and simmer for another 10 minutes. Turn heat off and allow rice to sit in covered saucepan for another 5 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork. Saucepan must always remain covered during cooking.

Tips:

First rinse rice a couple of times. Drain completely. Then add the amount of water in the recipe.

After adding water let it soak for 5-10 minutes before cooking.

If you like fried rice firm, make sure cooked rice is cool before you stir-fry it.

Leftover rice is perfect for fried rice.

Stir-Fry

Heat oil over medium to high heat in a wok or skillet. Add green onions, pepper and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Stir in beaten eggs into oil. Stir until eggs are cooked. Add ham, carrots and peas; and stir-fry for two minutes. Then add bean sprouts and cooked rice. Stir in soy sauce (or Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade) and salt, and stir until rice is heated through and sauce is mixed in evenly.

Makes 6 servings.