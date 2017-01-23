January’s “warmth,” lack of snow and frequent haze/fog give way to a more wintry chill Wednesday afternoon; gusty “NW” winds to deliver snow showers & colder daytime 30s
-
How many consecutive hours did it snow during the Big Snow of 1967?? Wasn’t it mild and stormy before the snow?
-
Snow drought to continue as mild air arrives
-
Are the number of days of snow cover tracked?
-
Winter running colder than last year; California & West brace for a week of storms with flooding rains/huge mountain snows; Chicago’s snow drought in sharp contrast to record snows in northern Michigan
-
Snow expected in Chicagoland Sunday
-
-
A weather change to milder temperatures
-
Will Chicago have a White Christmas this year?
-
As much as a half-foot of snow possible in portions of the Chicago area at week’s end
-
Chicago braces for snowy weekend
-
Hawaiian peaks could get 6 inches of snow
-
-
Commuters and sports fans bear with snow and freezing temps in Chicagoland
-
How to find help and track plows through Chicago as snow and ‘extreme’ cold begin
-
Clear the snow or pay a price