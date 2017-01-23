× Former President George H.W. Bush moving out of ICU; Barbara Bush discharged from hospital

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference.

Bush, 92, was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president’s vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

Additionally, former First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for bronchitis.

She was told she could return home Sunday, but McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades — the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.