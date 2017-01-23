Dog shot during Gary traffic stop released from hospital

GARY, Ind. — A Lake County Canine Officer who was shot in the face during a traffic stop in Gary, Ind., has been released from the hospital.

The Lake County K9 Association says Blade had two surgeries to remove bullet fragments and repair his jaw.

“Well, this picture should tell you something,” the association said in a Facebook post. “It tells you Blade has been released from the hospital and is headed home. His working days are probably over, but he will always serve as my protector. Thank you everyone for standing by us.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the man who shot Blade has died.

Police said they were forced to shoot Marquis Thomas after he ran from officers and fired a gun at them.