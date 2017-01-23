× Cubs will have every spring training game on TV or radio for the first time in 2017

CHICAGO – In 2017, the Cubs are giving their fans every way to check out their first championship defense in 108 years.

That includes the games used to prepare the team for the 162-game schedule starting in April.

On Monday the team announced that every game during their 2017 Spring Training in Arizona will either be televised, broadcast on radio or streamed online. This is the first time in team history that each game in the spring will be broadcast in some form or fashion.

WGN-TV will have the first of these games on Saturday, February 25th when the Cubs host the Atheltics in a split-squad game. The other contest against the Giants that day will be streamed on Cubs.com.

Other spring training games that will be broadcast on WGN-TV include:

Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. vs. Dodgers

Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at Reds

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at Astros

Both Cubs-White Sox games during spring training – Monday, February 27th and Friday, March 17th – will be streamed on Cubs.com.

Here is the full broadcast schedule for spring training: