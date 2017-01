Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Country star Luke Bryan will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

He made the announcement with a video on Twitter saying, "See y'all in Houston."

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Bryan is the first male singer the perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl since Billy Joel sang it 10 years ago.

Lady Gaga will perform at half time.

The Falcons face the Patriots in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5.