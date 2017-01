× Cost of U.S. Forever Stamp increases to 49 cents

NEW YORK — The price of the Forever Stamp has just increased.

As of Sunday, the price went up 2 cents to 49 cents.

It’s the first price hike since 2014, when the stamp went from 47 cents to 49 cents, but then the postal service ordered the price to be dropped.

The postal service says the extra money will pay for gas for mail trucks, wages and maintenance costs for buildings, New York Daily News reports.