Blackhawks beat Canucks, get big game from Toews

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 remaining and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Toews, who also had three assists, connected from the left circle after Richard Panik’s shot from right wing went wide and caromed off the back boards. Toews fired before Canucks goalie Ryan Miller could move across the crease.

Panik had a goal and an assist and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won seven of their last nine. Marian Hossa added an empty-netter with 24 seconds left for his 18th goal and 400th point with Chicago.

Corey Crawford made 26 saves to earn his 200th win.

Troy Stecher and Bo Horvat scored 46 second apart early in the third period to tie it for Vancouver.

Miller stopped 31 shots as the Canucks lost in regulation for just the second time in their last 13.