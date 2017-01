CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department targeted more than 80 individuals on felony drug and gun charges in a series of raids this weekend.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that more information will be revealed at a 2:30 p.m. news conference Monday. WGNtv.com will carry it live when it ahppens.

Of the individuals targeted, Guglielmi said 62 were convicted felons and 49 were documented gang members.

More than 20 search warrants were executed citywide and 16 guns were recovered.

