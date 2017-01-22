WWII vet, who was beaten and robbed in her home, is honored for her service

BRIDGEVIEW -- More than 70 years since she served her country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Josephine Regnier was honored for her service. 94-year-old Regnier made headlines after she was beaten and robbed inside her home.  But now she's being acknowledged for her own service, given an award for her military service on behalf of a grateful community. WGN's Sean Lewis has more.