Woman killed by semi after stepping onto Bishop Ford on foggy morning

DOLTON, Ill. – A semi-truck hit and killed a woman at the scene of an accident on the Bishop Ford Sunday morning.

After two cars crashed near 159th and the Bishop Ford around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police say a woman stepped out from one of the vehicles. She was hit by a semi-tractor trailer and killed.

They believe due to the weather and fog, the truck driver may not have known they struck her. Police suspect the truck sustained some front-end damage and they’re looking for the driver of the red semi-tractor.

Another person was injured in the initial crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police.