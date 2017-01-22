× Seasonably mild damp weather continues into mid-week

As a center of low pressure tracks off east up the Ohio River Valley, the associated broad band of cloudiness will probably persist over the Chicago area Monday. Seasonably mild damp air will hold here as another center of low pressure moves northeast out of the central plains Tuesday – clouds and rain spreading this way in advance of the approaching system. Rain should arrive here later Tuesday/Tuesday night, continuing into Wednesday when cooler air behind the departing low pressure could change the rain over to wet snow before the precipitation gradually diminishes.

With a pattern change aloft to a more northwesterly flow, weather more reminiscent of late January will then take over here the remainder of the week ahead with daytime highs very close to the normal 31-degrees.

Sunday afternoon and evening the southeastern U.S. was hit by severe weather with 4 tornadoes reported – one in Alabama and 3 in Georgia. There was widespread wind damage over Florida with numerous reports of falling trees downing power lines.