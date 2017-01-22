Rivers up Chicago-area wide – Minor flooding continues at a few locations

Most rivers are flowing at higher levels due to recent rains with minor flooding at a few locations. The Pecatonica River at Shirland will experience minor flooding until later this week. The Illinois River at LaSalle affecting LaSalle and Putnam Counties will be in minor flood until mid-week. The Kankakee River near Shelby affecting Newton and Lake Counties in Indiana will continue minor flooding until the latter part of the week. The Des Plaines River near Russell affecting Lake County Illinois will be in minor flood until mid-week.

Following is the latest river summary/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CST SUN JAN 22 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       3.42  06 AM Sun  -0.82

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.30  06 AM Sun   0.19  Minor
Gurnee               7.0       6.32  06 AM Sun   0.23
Lincolnshire        12.5      10.38  06 AM Sun  -0.04
Des Plaines         15.0      12.36  06 AM Sun  -0.17
River Forest        16.0       9.44  06 AM Sun  -0.45
Riverside            7.0       4.92  06 AM Sun  -0.36

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       8.13  06 AM Sun  -0.08
Montgomery          13.0      12.47  06 AM Sun  -0.05
Dayton              12.0       0.00  06 AM Sun   0.00

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.94  06 AM Sun  -0.92

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.36  06 AM Sun  -0.30

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.27  06 AM Sun  -0.61
Shorewood            6.5       3.62  06 AM Sun  -0.47

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      10.61  03 AM Sun  -0.22
Foresman            18.0      16.78  06 AM Sun   0.54
Chebanse            16.0      11.98  06 AM Sun   0.23
Iroquois            18.0      17.60  06 AM Sun   0.75

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      16.77  06 AM Sun  -1.11

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       8.97  06 AM Sun   0.28
Kouts               11.0       9.86  06 AM Sun   0.19
Shelby               9.0      10.29  06 AM Sun   0.11  Minor
Momence              5.0       4.30  06 AM Sun  -0.32
Wilmington           6.5       4.84  06 AM Sun  -0.31

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       4.82  06 AM Sun  -1.32

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.82  06 AM Sun  -0.97

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       8.24  06 AM Sun  -1.63
South Holland       16.5       9.94  06 AM Sun  -1.57

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       6.11  06 AM Sun  -2.02

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       9.38  06 AM Sun  -1.53
Leonore             16.0      13.03  06 AM Sun   0.10

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      13.61  06 AM Sun  -0.66
Ottawa             463.0     462.50  06 AM Sun  -0.18
La Salle            20.0      22.84  06 AM Sun   0.98  Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0          M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       4.55  06 AM Sun  -0.19
Perryville          12.0       8.93  06 AM Sun  -0.15

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      12.34  06 AM Sun   0.91  Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       6.75  06 AM Sun   0.18
Latham Park         10.0          M  M              M
Rockford             9.0       3.47  06 AM Sun  -0.36
Byron               13.0       9.67  06 AM Sun   0.09
Dixon               16.0      12.00  06 AM Sun  -2.88

 