× Rivers up Chicago-area wide – Minor flooding continues at a few locations

Most rivers are flowing at higher levels due to recent rains with minor flooding at a few locations. The Pecatonica River at Shirland will experience minor flooding until later this week. The Illinois River at LaSalle affecting LaSalle and Putnam Counties will be in minor flood until mid-week. The Kankakee River near Shelby affecting Newton and Lake Counties in Indiana will continue minor flooding until the latter part of the week. The Des Plaines River near Russell affecting Lake County Illinois will be in minor flood until mid-week.

Following is the latest river summary/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…