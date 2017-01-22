Rivers up Chicago-area wide – Minor flooding continues at a few locations
Most rivers are flowing at higher levels due to recent rains with minor flooding at a few locations. The Pecatonica River at Shirland will experience minor flooding until later this week. The Illinois River at LaSalle affecting LaSalle and Putnam Counties will be in minor flood until mid-week. The Kankakee River near Shelby affecting Newton and Lake Counties in Indiana will continue minor flooding until the latter part of the week. The Des Plaines River near Russell affecting Lake County Illinois will be in minor flood until mid-week.
Following is the latest river summary/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CST SUN JAN 22 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 3.42 06 AM Sun -0.82
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.30 06 AM Sun 0.19 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 6.32 06 AM Sun 0.23
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.38 06 AM Sun -0.04
Des Plaines 15.0 12.36 06 AM Sun -0.17
River Forest 16.0 9.44 06 AM Sun -0.45
Riverside 7.0 4.92 06 AM Sun -0.36
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 8.13 06 AM Sun -0.08
Montgomery 13.0 12.47 06 AM Sun -0.05
Dayton 12.0 0.00 06 AM Sun 0.00
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.94 06 AM Sun -0.92
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.36 06 AM Sun -0.30
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.27 06 AM Sun -0.61
Shorewood 6.5 3.62 06 AM Sun -0.47
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 10.61 03 AM Sun -0.22
Foresman 18.0 16.78 06 AM Sun 0.54
Chebanse 16.0 11.98 06 AM Sun 0.23
Iroquois 18.0 17.60 06 AM Sun 0.75
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 16.77 06 AM Sun -1.11
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.97 06 AM Sun 0.28
Kouts 11.0 9.86 06 AM Sun 0.19
Shelby 9.0 10.29 06 AM Sun 0.11 Minor
Momence 5.0 4.30 06 AM Sun -0.32
Wilmington 6.5 4.84 06 AM Sun -0.31
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.82 06 AM Sun -1.32
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.82 06 AM Sun -0.97
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 8.24 06 AM Sun -1.63
South Holland 16.5 9.94 06 AM Sun -1.57
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 6.11 06 AM Sun -2.02
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 9.38 06 AM Sun -1.53
Leonore 16.0 13.03 06 AM Sun 0.10
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 13.61 06 AM Sun -0.66
Ottawa 463.0 462.50 06 AM Sun -0.18
La Salle 20.0 22.84 06 AM Sun 0.98 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.55 06 AM Sun -0.19
Perryville 12.0 8.93 06 AM Sun -0.15
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.34 06 AM Sun 0.91 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.75 06 AM Sun 0.18
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford 9.0 3.47 06 AM Sun -0.36
Byron 13.0 9.67 06 AM Sun 0.09
Dixon 16.0 12.00 06 AM Sun -2.88