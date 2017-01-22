× President Trump tweets response to Saturday’s demonstrations

President Donald Trump waited until Sunday morning to address the massive Women’s Marches that took place across America and the world on Saturday.

First, he tweeted this: “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

About an hour and a half later, he followed up with another tweet, saying: “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

Officials in Washington, D.C. estimate half a million people participated in the demonstration there. Similar marches and rallies were held in more than 600 other cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and Boston.