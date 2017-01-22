× Police chief: One dead, six wounded in robbery and shooting at San Antonio shopping mall

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead, and six others were wounded during a robbery and shooting at a San Antonio shopping mall Sunday, according to the local police chief.

Police responded to reports of a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.

Police officials did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.