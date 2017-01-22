Marcus Kruger close to returning to Blackhawks lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Joel Quenneville's right hand man on the Blackhawks penalty kill should be back on the ice sooner than later.

Marcus Kruger's injured right hand has kept him out commission since the end of December.

Kruger skated with the team today ahead of their Sunday night showdown with the Vancouver Canucks.

He won't play tonight, but he could return to the lineup for the Lightning or Jets game later this week.

"Obviously getting out here with everybody is a good step," noted Quenneville. "We'll see how he is for Tuesday and Thursday, knowing that we've got that break. We'll see how he feels and what our options are."

Whenever Kruger reenters the fray, it will be crowded.

Tanner Kero, Vinnie Hinostroza, Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz have all done well filling the void.

But even if Kruger doesn't slide back into his usual role, he's happy to help wherever he can.

"First of all, I want to get healthy," remarked Kruger. "Then I can get back playing my best and do everything I can for the team."