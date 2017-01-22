From The Tower: Down go the Packers in the NFC title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When Aaron Rodgers wins six-straight games to finish the regular season then gets two more to start the playoffs, most fans start to predict what's going to happen.

But on Sunday, the Falcons took that script and destroyed it.

During an awesome display of offensive firepower and defensive prowess, the Falcons crushed the surging Packers 44-21 at the Georgia Dome to win their first NFC Title in 18 years.

That game was a big talking point for Jarrett Payton's discussions "From The Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman.

To watch that part of the show, click on the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During the NFC Championship, the three finalists for the Walter Payton Man of the Year were announced on Fox.

Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and Greg Olsen are the three players up for the honor that is given to a player who contributes as much on the field as on it during the 2016 season.

Jarrett gave his initial thoughts on the finalists with Josh in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once again, baseball is forced to deal with another tragedy involving one of its young stars.

On Sunday Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash while at home in the Dominican Republic.

Josh and Jarrett discussed Ventura's legacy along with the reaction around the MLB in the video above.