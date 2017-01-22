From food samples to virtual reality, travel show lets tourists try out trips before they buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT -- The Travel and Adventure Show in Rosemont gives visitors a glimpse of what it's like travel around the world - without ever leaving the Chicagoland area. Offering food samples and even virtual reality, the show lets consumers try out thousands of vacation options before they commit. WGN's own Maggie Carlo took a trip to the show, and even did a trial scuba dive with "Big Wave Dave," to show how people can try before they fly.