× Dense Fog Advisory extended until Noon CST for Northern Illinois/northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin

Dense fog blankets the entire Chicago area this Sunday morning with some locations reporting visibility down to 100 feet or less – a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until noon CST.

An extensive area of dense fog actually covers much of the Midwest and western Great Lakes this morning from Minnesota through Wisconsin across Lower Michigan and south into parts of Iowa, northern and central Illinois and northern Indiana (see grey-shaded area on headlined map above).

Below is a map of current visibility at selected Chicago-area airport locations (visibility in miles or fractions of a mile)…