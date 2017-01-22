For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Both rain and snow in Chicago’s work week forecast
-
Both rain and snow in the forecast this week
-
Work week forecast: Rain followed by temps in the 50’s
-
Work-week forecast: Wind, rain & flurries on the way
-
Week will start with rain and end with a warm-up
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
-
7-day forecast: Single-digit temperatures, snow next weekend
-
Warmer weather coming our way this week
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week
-
7-day: Gorgeous Sunday, rain/snow coming this week
-
7-day forecast: Rain continues, temps slightly increase this week
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Storms likely this week, cooldown coming
-
Snow crosses over Chicagoland
-
Sunny Saturday will give way to clouds & rain next week