Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday vs. Vancouver

* The Chicago Blackhawks have had a lot of success against Pacific Division foes since the last division realignment in 2013-14, going 49-11-14, their best record against any division.

* While the Vancouver Canucks have enjoyed facing Central Division opponents this season, going 7-2-2 vs. the Central and 15-17-4 against the rest of the league.

* Henrik Sedin became the 85th player to record 1000 points in NHL history on Friday night and just the fourth to do so while exclusively playing for Canadian teams (Mats Sundin, Jean Beliveau, Henri Richard). Brother Daniel is only 32 points away.

* Patrick Kane has recorded at least one point in each of his last five games against the Canucks. Kane’s current streak versus Vancouver is tied for his longest streak against the Canucks (also five straight between November 16, 2011 to February 19, 2013).

* The Canucks get 90.9% of their goals from forwards this year (100/110), second in the NHL only to Buffalo (93.6%).