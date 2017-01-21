× Recent rains have boosted levels – minor flooding on a few Chicago-area rivers

Recent rains have increased runoff into Chicago area rivers and streams with minor flooding occurring at a few locations. Additional anticipated showers Sunday and a potentially heavier rain later next Tuesday could increase or extend high river levels.

The Des Plaines River is up and minor flooding is forecast to continue into the middle of next week near Russell in Lake County. Ice has decreased significantly on the Rock River, but a small ice jam just north of the Dixon Dam threatens that area with minor flooding. The Kankakee River is also flowing near bankfull with minor flooding expected to continue near Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana until the middle of next week. The Illinois River will continue in minor flood at LaSalle until at least next Tuesday with additional rains possibly extending that flooding.

Below is a listing of latest stages and flood forecasts for rivers in northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office.