Recent rains have boosted levels – minor flooding on a few Chicago-area rivers

Posted 10:03 AM, January 21, 2017, by
Flooding8

Recent rains have increased runoff into Chicago area rivers and streams with minor flooding occurring at a few locations. Additional anticipated showers Sunday and a potentially heavier rain later next Tuesday could increase or extend high river levels.

The Des Plaines River is up and minor flooding is forecast to continue into the middle of next week near Russell in Lake County. Ice has decreased significantly on the Rock River, but a small ice jam just north of the Dixon Dam threatens that area with minor flooding. The Kankakee River is also flowing near bankfull with minor flooding expected to continue near Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana until the middle of next week. The Illinois River will continue in minor flood at LaSalle until at least next Tuesday with additional rains possibly extending that flooding.

Below is a listing of latest stages and flood forecasts for rivers in northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office.

HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       4.24  06 AM Sat   0.48

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.11  06 AM Sat   0.28  Minor
Gurnee               7.0       6.09  06 AM Sat   0.29
Lincolnshire        12.5      10.42  06 AM Sat   0.44
Des Plaines         15.0      12.53  06 AM Sat   0.23
River Forest        16.0       9.89  06 AM Sat   0.18
Riverside            7.0       5.28  06 AM Sat  -0.01

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       8.21  06 AM Sat   0.36
Montgomery          13.0      12.52  06 AM Sat   0.17
Dayton              12.0       0.00  06 AM Sat   0.00

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      17.86  06 AM Sat  -0.68

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.66  06 AM Sat  -0.27

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.88  06 AM Sat   0.08
Shorewood            6.5       4.09  06 AM Sat   0.27

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      10.83  06 AM Sat   1.76
Foresman            18.0      16.24  06 AM Sat   2.45
Chebanse            16.0      11.75  06 AM Sat   2.32
Iroquois            18.0      16.85  06 AM Sat   2.90

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      17.88  06 AM Sat   6.32

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       8.69  06 AM Sat   0.50
Kouts               11.0       9.67  06 AM Sat   0.61
Shelby               9.0      10.18  06 AM Sat   0.85  Minor
Momence              5.0       4.62  06 AM Sat   0.49
Wilmington           6.5       5.15  06 AM Sat   1.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       6.14  06 AM Sat  -1.96

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       4.79  06 AM Sat  -0.45

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       9.87  06 AM Sat   0.37
South Holland       16.5      11.51  06 AM Sat  -0.03

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       8.13  06 AM Sat   1.78

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0      10.91  06 AM Sat   3.71
Leonore             16.0      12.93  06 AM Sat   4.37

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      14.27  06 AM Sat   2.79
Ottawa             463.0     462.68  06 AM Sat   1.53
La Salle            20.0      21.86  06 AM Sat   2.00  Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.77  06 AM Sat   0.28

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       4.74  06 AM Sat  -0.37
Perryville          12.0       9.08  06 AM Sat  -0.08

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      11.43  06 AM Sat   0.82

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       6.57  06 AM Sat   0.76
Latham Park         10.0          M  M              M
Rockford             9.0       3.83  06 AM Sat   0.22
Byron               13.0       9.58  06 AM Sat  -0.19
Dixon               16.0      14.88  06 AM Sat   1.28