Recent rains have boosted levels – minor flooding on a few Chicago-area rivers
Recent rains have increased runoff into Chicago area rivers and streams with minor flooding occurring at a few locations. Additional anticipated showers Sunday and a potentially heavier rain later next Tuesday could increase or extend high river levels.
The Des Plaines River is up and minor flooding is forecast to continue into the middle of next week near Russell in Lake County. Ice has decreased significantly on the Rock River, but a small ice jam just north of the Dixon Dam threatens that area with minor flooding. The Kankakee River is also flowing near bankfull with minor flooding expected to continue near Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana until the middle of next week. The Illinois River will continue in minor flood at LaSalle until at least next Tuesday with additional rains possibly extending that flooding.
Below is a listing of latest stages and flood forecasts for rivers in northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office.
HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 4.24 06 AM Sat 0.48
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.11 06 AM Sat 0.28 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 6.09 06 AM Sat 0.29
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.42 06 AM Sat 0.44
Des Plaines 15.0 12.53 06 AM Sat 0.23
River Forest 16.0 9.89 06 AM Sat 0.18
Riverside 7.0 5.28 06 AM Sat -0.01
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 8.21 06 AM Sat 0.36
Montgomery 13.0 12.52 06 AM Sat 0.17
Dayton 12.0 0.00 06 AM Sat 0.00
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.86 06 AM Sat -0.68
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.66 06 AM Sat -0.27
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.88 06 AM Sat 0.08
Shorewood 6.5 4.09 06 AM Sat 0.27
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 10.83 06 AM Sat 1.76
Foresman 18.0 16.24 06 AM Sat 2.45
Chebanse 16.0 11.75 06 AM Sat 2.32
Iroquois 18.0 16.85 06 AM Sat 2.90
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 17.88 06 AM Sat 6.32
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.69 06 AM Sat 0.50
Kouts 11.0 9.67 06 AM Sat 0.61
Shelby 9.0 10.18 06 AM Sat 0.85 Minor
Momence 5.0 4.62 06 AM Sat 0.49
Wilmington 6.5 5.15 06 AM Sat 1.13
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.14 06 AM Sat -1.96
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 4.79 06 AM Sat -0.45
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 9.87 06 AM Sat 0.37
South Holland 16.5 11.51 06 AM Sat -0.03
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 8.13 06 AM Sat 1.78
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 10.91 06 AM Sat 3.71
Leonore 16.0 12.93 06 AM Sat 4.37
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 14.27 06 AM Sat 2.79
Ottawa 463.0 462.68 06 AM Sat 1.53
La Salle 20.0 21.86 06 AM Sat 2.00 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.77 06 AM Sat 0.28
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.74 06 AM Sat -0.37
Perryville 12.0 9.08 06 AM Sat -0.08
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.43 06 AM Sat 0.82
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.57 06 AM Sat 0.76
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford 9.0 3.83 06 AM Sat 0.22
Byron 13.0 9.58 06 AM Sat -0.19
Dixon 16.0 14.88 06 AM Sat 1.28