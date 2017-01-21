People flood downtown Chicago streets for women’s march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Hundreds of thousands of people who turned out for a women's march in Chicago have spilled into downtown streets.

Officially, organizers canceled the march portion of the Women's March on Chicago due to overwhelming turnout. But after a rally concluded in Grant Park people began flooding nearby streets, chanting and waving signs protesting President Donald Trump.

The event is occurring the same day as a march in Washington and similar events in 200 cities, including Springfield and Carbondale.

Donna Martin of Chicago says she came out because "I wanted to be counted."

The 42-year-old pastry chef says the large number of people at the Chicago rally sends a clear message to Trump and his supporters.

Martin says "It means we are powerful. Everything's going to be OK."