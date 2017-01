× Here’s where you can get free tax prep help in Chicago

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is offering free assistance for some residents to prepare their federal and state tax returns through Tax Prep Chicago, helping them maximize their tax rebates and troubleshoot other tax issues.

Families earning up to $55,000 and individuals earning up to $30,000 annually qualify for free help through the program, which also helps immigrants and anyone without a Social Security Number find and need renew their ITIN tax number to process their return. The City says there’s as much as $200 million in unclaimed tax rebate dollars.

“To help residents both renew ITIN and to protect them from predatory agencies that are known to target our immigrant communities, the City of Chicago is urging residents to seek reliable assistance at one of the Tax Prep Chicago sites,” said Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler.

Here are the locations where the City will be providing free tax assistance:

Harold Washington College | 30 E Lake Mon-Thur / 12-8 PM / Jan 23-Apr 18 Sat / 10 AM-2 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15

Harold Washington Library | 400 S State Mon-Thur / 12-7 PM / Jan 23-Apr 18

Fri & Sat / 10 AM-3 PM / Jan 27-Apr 15 Closed Feb 13, Feb 20, Mar 6

Dawson Technical Institute | 3901 S State Mon-Thur / 5:30-8 PM /Jan 23-Apr 18 Sat / 10 AM-1 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15

Closed Feb 20

WIC Food Center | 5332 S Western Tue & Thur / 12-4 PM / Jan 31-Apr 18 (closed on weekdays in Mar)

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 15

Kennedy-King College | 747 W 63rd St Wed / 10 AM-4 PM / Feb 1-Apr 12

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 8

Closed Feb 15, Mar 15, Apr 15

Auburn Gresham Tax Site | 7811 S Racine Mon & Wed / 5:30-8 PM / Jan 23-Apr 17 Sat / 10 AM-1 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15

Olive-Harvey College | 10001 S Woodlawn Fri / 10 AM-4 PM / Feb 3-Apr 7

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 8

Closed Feb 17, Mar 10, Apr 14-15

Saint Xavier University | 3825 W 103rd

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Only Mar 4 and Mar 18 SOUTHWEST

Benito Juarez Community Academy | 1510 W Cermak Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 8

Closed in Mar and on Apr 15

Instituto del Progreso Latino | 2570 S Blue Island Mon & Wed / 5:30-8 PM / Jan 23-Apr 17

Sat / 10 AM-2 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15

Kelly High School | 4136 S California Tue & Thur / 5:30-8 PM / Jan 24-Apr 18

Sat / 10 AM-1 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15

WIC Food Center | 2400 S Kedzie

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 23-Apr 15 NORTH

Truman College | 1145 W Wilson

Mon & Wed / 5:30-8 PM / Jan 23-Apr 17 Tue & Thur / 2-8 PM / Jan 24-Apr 18 Sat / 10 AM-1 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15 Closed Feb 20

NORTHWEST

Roberto Clemente Community Academy | 1147 N Western

Tue / 5-8:30 PM / Jan 31-Apr 11

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 15

Closed Apr 18

WIC Food Center | 3110 W Armitage Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 15

WIC Food Center | 4620 W Diversey

Mon & Wed / 12-7 PM / Jan 30-Apr 17 (closed on weekdays in Mar and on Feb 20) Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 15

Also open Tue, Apr 18, 12-7 PM

Wilbur Wright College | 4300 N Narragansett Mon / 5-8:30 PM / Jan 30-Apr 17

Fri / 10 AM-4 PM / Feb 3-Apr 7

Sat / 9 AM-12 PM / Jan 28-Apr 8

Closed Feb 20, Apr 14-15

WEST

Chicago Public Library – Austin Branch | 5615 W Race Sat / 9:30 AM-12:30 PM / Jan 28-Apr 15

St. Agatha’s Church | 3147 W Douglas

Wed / 5:30-8 PM / Jan 25-Apr 12

Sat / 10 AM-4 PM / Jan 21-Apr 15