Chicago official Saturday high temperature misses record by 3-degrees – dense fog likely to return overnight

A mostly sunny Saturday with Chicago’s veteran weather observer Frank Wachowski recording 93 percent of possible sunshine allowed afternoon temperatures to warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s area-wide. The official high temperature at the O’Hare International Airport observing site topped out at 59-degrees, just 3-degrees shy of the record 62-degrees for this date set back 111 years ago in 1906. Midway observations just go back to 1928 and the 60-degree high at that location broke the old January 21 record of 57-degrees set back in 1934. Following is a recap of Saturday’s Chicago-area high temperatures compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

ORD: Chicago-O`Hare : 59 CNII2: Chicago-Northerly Isl : 59 MDW: Chicago-Midway : 60 LOTI2: NWS Chicago-Romeoville : 59 RFD: Rockford Airport : 55 DPA: DuPage Airport : 59 UGN: Waukegan Airport : 58 ARR: Aurora/Sugar Grove : 59 PWK: Wheeling/CHI Exec : 59 VPZ: Valparaiso IN : 62 DKB: DeKalb : 56 JOT: Joliet : 61 IKK: Kankakee : 60 IGQ: Lansing : 60 C09: Morris : 58 VYS: Peru : 56 PNT: Pontiac : 60 RZL: Rensselaer IN : 61 RPJ: Rochelle : 55 .END

Dense fog is likely to redevelop over our area tonight as temperatures are expected to drop back into the middle 40s – duplicating dew points and allowing fog to reappear. Fog will probably be forming this evening and become denser as the night progresses, so those anticipating travel this evening may encounter poor visibility on your return later tonight. Visibility will probably be low at least into the mid-morning hours Sunday. Below is a map depicting current visibility at Chicago-area airport locations in miles…