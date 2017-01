CHICAGO – It’s not a blockbuster deal, but the Blackhawks made a move today.

The team traded defenseman Cameron Schilling to the Los Angeles Kings for Michael Latta.

Latta has notched two goals and four assists in 29 games this year with the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

The 25-year-old forward has played a total of 113 NHL games with the Washington Capitals.

Latta was selected in the third round of the 2009 draft by the Nashville Predators.

For now, he’ll report to the Rockford IceHogs.