Benign winter weather to continue after weekend mild spell
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
After a cold first half, January to turn quite mild
-
Lake breezes to temper otherwise remarkably mild period
-
Mild in Chicago; brutal cold in Alaska
-
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
-
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
Mild weather to prevail in ‘dead of winter’
-
7-day forecast: Winter continues after record snowfall with cold, more snow
-
Winter weather advisory issued for the Chicagoland area, snow expected
-
Freezing rain/sleet later tonight/Monday morning across the Chicago area
-
-
Icy start, then weather turns mild
-
2016 the warmest year ever
-
Mild temperatures and some light rain five more days