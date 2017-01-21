LIVE UPDATES: 75,000 people expected to attend Women’s March on Chicago

Posted 9:01 AM, January 21, 2017

CHICAGO - Organizers of today's Women's March on Chicago say they are expecting 75,000 people to attend the rally and march in the Loop.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. near Columbus and Jackson in Grant Park with speakers addressing topics ranging from immigration and reproductive rights, to LGBTQ issues.

The crowd will then march to Federal Plaza at  11:30 a.m.

The march was planned as a "sister march" the one being held in Washington, DC., and is one of hundreds of marches occurring all over the country today.

Get a view from above- Skycam9 is live above the Women’s March on Chicago.

