Trump signs executive order to roll back Obamacare

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Friday night signed an executive order aimed at trying to fulfill one of his most impassioned campaign promises: Rolling back Obamacare.

The executive order signed in the Oval Office is designed "to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.

In addition to the presidential action on Obamacare, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus will also send out a memo to all government agencies and departments calling for a regulatory freeze, Spicer said.

And that’s just the beginning of the work President Trump plans to do in his first few months in office.

Trump has talked about a 1 trillion dollar investment in infrastructure, an investment he believes will also create jobs.

He also plans to continue his fight against illegal immigration by cracking down on those overstaying their visas.

We can also expect changes to trade deals Trump doesn’t like such as the Trans Pacific partnership along with NAFTA.

His first 100 day agenda also includes rethinking the United States financial commitment to the United Nations, suspend immigration from terror prone regions, push for an amendment for term limits on congress, create a ban on White House employees and those in congress from becoming lobbyist for 5 years after leaving their positions as well as a federal hiring freeze with exceptions. He has also called for easing restrictions on the energy industry and backing out of the Paris climate deal.