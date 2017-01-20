Taraji P. Henson buys out Chicago movie theater for showing of ‘Hidden Figures’

CHICAGO — Actress Taraji P. Henson is buying out a Chicago movie theater this weekend to share her new film “Hidden Figures” will people who may not be able to afford tickets.

The free screening will be at AMC Ford City Mall, 7601 South Cicero Ave., at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the theater the day of the screening.

Henson’s “Hidden Figures” co-star Octavia Spencer also did something similar earlier this week — she bought Los Angeles movie theater for the entire weekend so low-income families could see the movie.

“Hidden Figures” is about three brilliant black women who worked for NASA during segregation.

Henson is a Chicago native.