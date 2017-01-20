Obama tweets for last time as president, posts goodbye video to YouTube

President Barack Obama just tweeted for possibly the final time from his presidential account.

The tweet reads: “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org.I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.”

Obama and Michelle posted a video to YouTube Friday morning to say goodbye to the country, and to let everyone know what’s next for the Obamas.

The message posted with the video reads: “The Obama Foundation will be a living, working startup for citizenship — an ongoing project for us to shape, together, what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century. We are based on the South Side of Chicago and will have projects all over the city, the country, and the world.”