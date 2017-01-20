Mainly cloudy, rainy periods through Wednesday

With the exception of a couple hours of sunshine Saturday afternoon (possibly), cloudy skies and periods of drizzle and rain will dominate the Chicago weather scene in coming days. It is expected that dense fog early Saturday morning will dissipate and give way to a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon, but clouds will come in again by Saturday night and persist for a few days. Four of the past five days have been totally overcast, and monthly sunshine (Jan. 1 through Jan. 20) stands at 28 percent of the amount possible versus a normal of 42 percent.

A return to temperatures more typical of January is forecast by Thursday and following days. Light snow and flurries are also a possibility.

Severe thunderstorms occurred in southern California during the afternoon Friday. Winds of 70 mph were reported at San Clemente and trees were downed across the San Diego area.