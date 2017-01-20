From parade to parties, Trump’s presidency celebrated by many in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON – With the bitterness of the 2016 campaign in the rear-view mirror the First Family and Trump supporters celebrated Friday in Washington.

There are a lot of parties but only three official inaugural balls. The new First Couple made their debut at one early in the night and shared a first dance to the Frank Sinatra “My Way.”

The First Couple and guests adorned in tuxes and gowns, reveled in their victory.

Earlier in the day, the inaugural parade made its way through Washington with the Trumps and Pences walking throughout.

The inaugural parade has 8,000 participants and 40 different organizations. Just one was from Illinois, the marching band from Olivet Nazarene University.

Trump's inauguration is estimated to cost $175-$200 million, which is in line with past inaugurations, plus inflation. Corporate and private donors will pay about 70 million taxpayers will pick up the rest.