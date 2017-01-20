× Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM CST Saturday for much of the Chicago area

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on headlined map above) until 9AM CST Saturday forenoon calling for a quarter mile or less visibility developing this Thursday evening and continuing overnight into mid-morning Saturday for much of the Chicago area generally along and north of Interstate-80.

Below is a map of current Metro-area airport visibility values (in miles)…