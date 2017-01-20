Comparing Trump and Obama’s Inauguration Day crowd sizes

WASHINGTON — Photos and news footage appear to show that more people attended President Obama’s 2009 inauguration than President Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

The New York Times says the Inauguration Day images they compared were “captured 45 minutes before each oath of office.” The photos suggest there was a significantly smaller crowd on the National Mall for Trump than for Obama.

Comparing the crowds at Donald Trump’s and Barack Obama’s inaugurations https://t.co/U4dIVzCKbH pic.twitter.com/zf8hxVDMpO — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2017

The Times is quick to point out, however, that this initial analysis is limited as footage of a larger area at Trump’s Inauguration is not yet available.

Official attendance numbers for Trump’s inauguration are not yet available. In 2009, 1.8 million people attended Obama’s inauguration but only 460,000 of those people were on the National Mall.

Here are some other images/videos shared by various media outlets comparing Inauguration Day attendance.

Aerial images reveal a stark difference in crowd size at Trump's #inauguration versus Obama's in 2009. pic.twitter.com/asyPecPlvv — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 20, 2017