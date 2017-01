× Boy, 15, fatally shot in Chicago’s Englewood

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of South Stewart Avenue.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach. He was transported┬áto Comer Children’s Hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old has been identified as Bruce Owens.

Police did not give a possible motive or make any arrests.