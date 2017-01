BOSTON – Artemi Panarin still isn’t fluent in English, but he doesn’t seem to have much trouble connecting with his fellow Blackhawks.

Look how quickly the Bread Man taught Duncan Keith to sing in Russian.

Канадский #розенбаум 😂 Canadian #singer @dk_2_ A video posted by @artemiypanarin on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Panarin posted the jam session on Instagram ahead of the Blackhawks Friday night showdown with the Boston Bruins.

You can compare Keith’s version to Aleksander Rozembaum’s original Gop-Stop here.