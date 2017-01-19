Want to get away? Here are 3 cruise deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stewart the Cruise Guy shared some great deals for a spring getaway.

Princess Cruises' Regal Princess

7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean cruises from Ft Lauderdale to Amber Cover, St John/ St Thomas and St Maarten OR Princess Cays (private beach), Grand Cayman, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Prices were from $1599 PP

NOW from $699 PP

Royal Caribbean's new Harmony of the Seas or Allure of the Seas

7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean from Ft Lauderdale with stops at Nassau, St John/ St Thomas and St Maarten OR Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel

World's largest cruise ship!

Prices were from $1749 PP

NOW from $799 PP

NCL’s brand Norwegian Escape

7-night Eastern Caribbean from Miami to St John/ St Thomas, Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Nassau

Prices were from $1799 PP

NOW from $699 PP

More information:

1.800.700.3881

www.CruiseGuy.com

Twitter: @CruiseGuy