Mild temperatures and some light rain five more days

Mild temperatures (for mid-January) are forecast to continue in the Chicago area for five more days. Daytime readings in the 40s will be the rule, but on Saturday a push of unseasonably mild air will arrive. This should send afternoon temperatures into the middle 50s, but 60 degree-readings will occur about 75 miles south of the city.

Cloudiness will also be the rule. Periods of light rain and drizzle may occur at any time in the five-day period, but are most likely on Friday, Sunday and late Tuesday. Colder temperatures are expected next Wednesday and Thursday, along with a little light snow. However, daytime readings will still remain in the middle or lower 30s and this is a few degrees above the normal highs of 31 on those days. Similarly, nighttime low temperatures will hold in the lower or middle 20s, several degrees above the normal low of 16.

Chicago’s mild temperatures are in sharp contrast to readings in Alaska and northern portions of North America. This contrast occurs rather frequently in the winter. While Chicago and, in general, the east half of the “lower 48” are experiencing temperatures ranging from 5 to 15 degrees above climatological normals for this time of year, Alaska and portions of northern North America are running 10 to 20 degrees (or more) below normal.

Fairbanks, Alaska, is a frigid, and more extreme, example. The normal high temperature there now is -1, but readings have been running much below normal. On Wednesday, the temperature was 37 degrees below normal (high of -41 and low of -51 degrees). The forecast calls for a slight moderation: a high of -15 on Friday and -13 on Saturday.