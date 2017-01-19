Midday Fix: Meatballs, prepared by Bar Lupo chef Marcos Ascencio and details about the Eisenopoly fundraiser

Chef Marcos Ascencio

Bar Lupo

217 W. Huron Street

Chicago

(312) 643-3400

www.barlupochicago.com

Event:

Eisenopoly Fundraiser

Friday, January 20

6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Revel Fulton Market

1215 W. Fulton Market

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

www.eisenbergfoundation.org

Bar Lupo Meatballs

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 lb. ground veal

1/4 lb. ground pork

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 whole egg

1/4 cup dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup red onion, minced

1/2 tsp fresh oregano, chopped

1/2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

1/4 tsp red chili flakes

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the heavy cream, egg and bread crumbs. Let sit for a couple of minutes so that the breadcrumbs can absorb some liquid and soften. Place the rest of the ingredients in a larger bowl, including the breadcrumb cream mixture and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Do not over work the mix. Form into golf ball sized balls and let rest. Place a large saute pan on medium heat. When hot, put a small amount of olive oil and sear the meatballs until lightly brown. When ready, put in tomato sauce and let simmer for about 15-20 minutes, until they are cooked through and tender.

Sauce

Ingredients:

2 28 oz cans San Marzano tomatoes, crushed

1/4 cup onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbs olive oil

1/4 tsp red chili flake

Directions:

In a medium sauce pan, heat oil on medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent. The add the garlic. Cook for about one minute and finally add your tomatoes and red chili flake. bring to a simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

For Serving:

Ricotta cheese

giardiniera

basil

extra virgin olive oil

To serve, place meatballs in center of plate with plenty of sauce. Garnish with fresh Ricotta and giardiniera. Top with torn basil and a drizzle of olive oil. Can be enjoyed as is with crusty bread, or with your favorite pasta.