Many Chicago-area rivers near bankfull or in minor flood – more rain expected/increased chance of flooding

Due to recent rains and subsequent rapid runoff of frozen soils, many rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are flowing near bankfull with a few in minor flood (green-shaded areas on headlined map above). Ice jams have caused some problems on the Rock River and a few smaller streams. A low pressure system is forecast to spread rain with embedded thunderstorms across the Chicago area later this Thursday afternoon and overnight bringing potentially another half-inch to an inch of additional rainfall – adding to the already strong runoff and creating potential for more or prolonged flooding problems in the coming days.

Currently there is some flooding at Grand Detour in south-central Ogle and north-central Lee Counties due to an ice jam. Also ice jams have caused sudden rises/falls on the Rock River in the Byron area. Minor flooding is occurring at LaSalle on the Illinois River and Wilmington and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flooding is anticipated to occur at Russell on the Des Plaines River starting Friday.

Below is a current Regional weather radar mosaic to follow development of rainfall and under that is a table of area rivers/stages/flood forecasts…

Current Regional weather radar mosaic…

Latest National Weather Service river stage summary/flood forecast…

HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CST THU JAN 19 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       3.63  06 AM Thu  -1.18

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       6.54  06 AM Thu   0.23  Minor
Gurnee               7.0       5.29  06 AM Thu   0.36
Lincolnshire        12.5       9.76  06 AM Thu  -0.70
Des Plaines         15.0      12.30  06 AM Thu  -0.71
River Forest        16.0       9.92  06 AM Thu  -0.34
Riverside            7.0       5.29  06 AM Thu  -0.21

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       7.54  06 AM Thu   0.12
Montgomery          13.0      12.34  06 AM Thu  -0.30
Dayton              12.0       9.66  06 AM Thu  -1.48

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.94  06 AM Thu  -1.82

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.38  06 AM Thu  -1.39

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.41  06 AM Thu  -1.41
Shorewood            6.5       3.76  06 AM Thu  -0.91

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       7.06  06 AM Thu   0.06
Foresman            18.0      12.67  06 AM Thu   0.62
Chebanse            16.0       7.99  06 AM Thu   0.48
Iroquois            18.0      12.39  06 AM Thu   0.50

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       9.59  06 AM Thu  -0.50

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       7.71  06 AM Thu   6.23
Kouts               11.0       8.52  06 AM Thu   0.13
Shelby               9.0       9.15  06 AM Thu  -0.07  Minor
Momence              5.0       3.77  06 AM Thu  -0.28
Wilmington           6.5       7.92  06 AM Thu      M  Minor

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       4.60  06 AM Thu  -1.28

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.46  06 AM Thu  -0.74

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       7.38  06 AM Thu  -1.74
South Holland       16.5       8.63  06 AM Thu  -2.22

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       4.52  06 AM Thu  -1.42

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       5.51  06 AM Thu  -0.39
Leonore             16.0       8.32  06 AM Thu  -0.54

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      10.58  06 AM Thu  -1.63
Ottawa             463.0     461.21  06 AM Thu  -1.01
La Salle            20.0      20.31  06 AM Thu   0.12  Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0          M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       5.92  06 AM Thu   0.19
Perryville          12.0      10.94  06 AM Thu  -0.30

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      10.17  06 AM Thu   0.32

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       5.73  06 AM Thu  -0.31
Latham Park         10.0          M  M              M
Rockford             9.0       3.57  06 AM Thu  -0.48
Byron               13.0      10.84  06 AM Thu   7.42
Dixon               16.0      13.37  06 AM Thu  -0.53

 

 

 

 

 