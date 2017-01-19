× Many Chicago-area rivers near bankfull or in minor flood – more rain expected/increased chance of flooding

Due to recent rains and subsequent rapid runoff of frozen soils, many rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are flowing near bankfull with a few in minor flood (green-shaded areas on headlined map above). Ice jams have caused some problems on the Rock River and a few smaller streams. A low pressure system is forecast to spread rain with embedded thunderstorms across the Chicago area later this Thursday afternoon and overnight bringing potentially another half-inch to an inch of additional rainfall – adding to the already strong runoff and creating potential for more or prolonged flooding problems in the coming days.

Currently there is some flooding at Grand Detour in south-central Ogle and north-central Lee Counties due to an ice jam. Also ice jams have caused sudden rises/falls on the Rock River in the Byron area. Minor flooding is occurring at LaSalle on the Illinois River and Wilmington and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flooding is anticipated to occur at Russell on the Des Plaines River starting Friday.

Below is a current Regional weather radar mosaic to follow development of rainfall and under that is a table of area rivers/stages/flood forecasts…

Current Regional weather radar mosaic…

Latest National Weather Service river stage summary/flood forecast…