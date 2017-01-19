Many Chicago-area rivers near bankfull or in minor flood – more rain expected/increased chance of flooding
Due to recent rains and subsequent rapid runoff of frozen soils, many rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are flowing near bankfull with a few in minor flood (green-shaded areas on headlined map above). Ice jams have caused some problems on the Rock River and a few smaller streams. A low pressure system is forecast to spread rain with embedded thunderstorms across the Chicago area later this Thursday afternoon and overnight bringing potentially another half-inch to an inch of additional rainfall – adding to the already strong runoff and creating potential for more or prolonged flooding problems in the coming days.
Currently there is some flooding at Grand Detour in south-central Ogle and north-central Lee Counties due to an ice jam. Also ice jams have caused sudden rises/falls on the Rock River in the Byron area. Minor flooding is occurring at LaSalle on the Illinois River and Wilmington and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flooding is anticipated to occur at Russell on the Des Plaines River starting Friday.
Below is a current Regional weather radar mosaic to follow development of rainfall and under that is a table of area rivers/stages/flood forecasts…
Current Regional weather radar mosaic…
Latest National Weather Service river stage summary/flood forecast…
HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CST THU JAN 19 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 3.63 06 AM Thu -1.18
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.54 06 AM Thu 0.23 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 5.29 06 AM Thu 0.36
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.76 06 AM Thu -0.70
Des Plaines 15.0 12.30 06 AM Thu -0.71
River Forest 16.0 9.92 06 AM Thu -0.34
Riverside 7.0 5.29 06 AM Thu -0.21
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 7.54 06 AM Thu 0.12
Montgomery 13.0 12.34 06 AM Thu -0.30
Dayton 12.0 9.66 06 AM Thu -1.48
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.94 06 AM Thu -1.82
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.38 06 AM Thu -1.39
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.41 06 AM Thu -1.41
Shorewood 6.5 3.76 06 AM Thu -0.91
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.06 06 AM Thu 0.06
Foresman 18.0 12.67 06 AM Thu 0.62
Chebanse 16.0 7.99 06 AM Thu 0.48
Iroquois 18.0 12.39 06 AM Thu 0.50
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 9.59 06 AM Thu -0.50
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.71 06 AM Thu 6.23
Kouts 11.0 8.52 06 AM Thu 0.13
Shelby 9.0 9.15 06 AM Thu -0.07 Minor
Momence 5.0 3.77 06 AM Thu -0.28
Wilmington 6.5 7.92 06 AM Thu M Minor
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.60 06 AM Thu -1.28
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.46 06 AM Thu -0.74
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 7.38 06 AM Thu -1.74
South Holland 16.5 8.63 06 AM Thu -2.22
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.52 06 AM Thu -1.42
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.51 06 AM Thu -0.39
Leonore 16.0 8.32 06 AM Thu -0.54
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 10.58 06 AM Thu -1.63
Ottawa 463.0 461.21 06 AM Thu -1.01
La Salle 20.0 20.31 06 AM Thu 0.12 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.92 06 AM Thu 0.19
Perryville 12.0 10.94 06 AM Thu -0.30
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.17 06 AM Thu 0.32
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 5.73 06 AM Thu -0.31
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford 9.0 3.57 06 AM Thu -0.48
Byron 13.0 10.84 06 AM Thu 7.42
Dixon 16.0 13.37 06 AM Thu -0.53