Lunchbreak: Pork shank cassoulet with winter vegetables, prepared by The Quadrangle Club chef Anthony Belter

Executive Chef Anthony Belter
The Quadrangle Club
The Revels 2017
January 27 and January 28
Pork Shank Cassoulet with Winter Vegetables
Ingredients:
2 16 oz. bone-in pork shanks
salt and black pepper
2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 oz. bacon
1 medium onion, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
2 garlic cloves, diced
1 sweet potato, diced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1 delicata squash, diced
2 cups chicken broth
1 14 1/2-ounce can diced tomatoes
2 19-ounce cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
chopped chive to garnish
Directions:
Season pork shanks with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet or dutch oven pan over medium-high heat. Add pork shank, cook on all sides until well browned. Remove pork shank and set aside. Add bacon to skillet. Render until crispy. Add onion, celery, and carrot. Cook until vegetables are softened. Stir in garlic, broth, thyme and tomatoes. Place pork shanks back in the liquid and cover with a lid. Bake at 350 for 2 hours. After 2 hours pull skillet/pan out of oven and add sweet potato, squash, cranberries and beans. Cook for another 40 minutes.