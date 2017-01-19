Local group heads to Washington to protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- As inauguration festivities get underway, protesters are making their way to the nation's capital.

This afternoon a group gathered in downtown Chicago to board buses and travel all night to Washington D.C.

The trip was organized by John Beacham, an English teacher at DePaul University for students and anyone else wanting to protest Donald Trump's presidency.

The group will be protesting outside the Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue. Once the inauguration is over, they’ll board the buses and head back to Chicago.

About 30 groups totaling 270,000 people have received permits to stage demonstrations in the nation’s capital, both for and against Trump.