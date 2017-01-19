Illinois woman says bacon helped her celebrate 109 years

MARSHALL, Ill. — A 109-year-old woman from southern Illinois has some advice for living a long life.

“I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years,” said Ruth Benjamin. “And I love bacon!

Ruth just celebrated her 109th birthday. She was born in 1908 as one of her parents’ six children.

Later in life, she worked at Quakemaid in Terre Haute for 43 years.

Her doctor says she is in relatively good health, and he says he won’t be offering her any advice about how to stay healthy.