Educators and activists press for more money in “Day of Direct Action”

Education activists, led by the Chicago Teachers Union, are staging what they call a “Day of Direct Action.”

They are protesting the education policies of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Governor Bruce Rauner, president-elect Donald Trump and the school system.

Among other things, the organizers want to stop the appointment of Betsy DeVos as education secretary; DeVos is an advocate of school choice for parents.

They want all schools declared sanctuary zones; they want to raise taxes on the wealthy; and they want the Chicago school board to be elected, not appointed.