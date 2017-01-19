Donald Trump to become 45th president Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday.

The inauguration ceremony is set for noon.

As estimated 800,000 people are expected to turn out for the event.

The forecast calls for rain so the National Park Service is lifting its "no umbrella" policy to allow collapsible mini umbrellas on the parade route and the National Mall.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning, "Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for the American people.I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

