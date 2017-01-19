× Dense fog drops visibility below a quarter-mile west of Chicago/north of Interstate-88

Dense fog has developed west of Chicago and north of Interstate-88 this Thursday morning – visibility under a quarter-mile and near zero in some locations has caused difficult driving conditions across portions of the Chicago area. Conditions will slowly improve later this morning, but until then if you are headed west or north out of Chicago, note visibility restrictions could occur quickly and be prepared for periodic slower traffic.

Below is a map depicting current visibility at area airport locations…