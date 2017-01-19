Chicago corporation counsel Steve Patton out

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s top lawyer is out after a tumultuous tenure that included allegations he worked to keep a controversial police shooting video under wraps in the run-up to the mayor’s re-election term.

Corporation Counsel Steve Patton resigned Thursday, city officials confirmed to WGN.

As the City of Chicago’s lead lawyer Patton also helped the administration get out from under a federal hiring decree and he worked to settle police torture lawsuits that have dogged City Hall for decades.

More recently, Patton worked with the U.S. Justice Department during its year-long probe of the Chicago Police Department.

