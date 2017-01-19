Chicago woman carries life-sized Obama cutout everywhere she goes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Thursday, January 19 is Barack Obama's last full day as president of the United States.

A Chicago woman is such a big fan of his, she's spent the last four months taking him everywhere she goes.

Ximena Larkin was one of the millions of Chicagoans who was moved by Barack Obama's message of hope, change and believing that anything was possible.

In 2012, she wrote an op-ed for the Sun-Times and carried it around in her pocket, hoping to meet the president and deliver her message in person one day.

In 2016, as Obama was nearing the end of his presidency, Ximena still hadn't been able to shake his hand. If she couldn't stand next to the living and breathing president -- she decided to do the next best thing -- purchase a life-size cutout of him.

That's right -- she purchased a life-size cardboard cutout of President Obama and she took him with her everywhere she went. She called it "Baracking Around."

Who else watched #debatenight with @barackobama? 🤔😏😜 #imwithher #barackingaround also, this is my food poisoning #selfie A photo posted by Ximena N. Larkin (@ximenalarkin) on Sep 26, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

I made a sign and then @barackobama and I hit up Times Square 😁🤗🗽#barackingaround #ny #nyc A photo posted by Ximena N. Larkin (@ximenalarkin) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT

Over the last few months, Ximena and the cardboard president have traveled all over the country -- meeting all kinds of people along the way.

Back in Chicago to cheer on all the runners Barack'ing the #chicagomarathon 😏 📸: @lizamhill #barackingaround A photo posted by Ximena N. Larkin (@ximenalarkin) on Oct 9, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

Ximena started this journey with hopes of meeting her favorite president. Instead, she met hundreds of strangers who shared personal stories.

Seeing @BarackObama become president made me believe in the American dream. It's why I've been #BarackingAround! I hope one day I can shake his hand and thank him for instilling a sense of belief and faith in the power of your dreams. Here's hoping we keep the dream alive tonight #imwithher 😜🤘🏽😎 Thanks for taking my emo pic @supervicky55!!! A photo posted by Ximena N. Larkin (@ximenalarkin) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:39pm PST

She even connected with people who don't share the president's politics. She says the lesson is to listen to each other, because we may have more in common than we think.

When you bring @barackobama to a baby shower 😏#BarackingAround A photo posted by Ximena N. Larkin (@ximenalarkin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

See all her "Baracking Around" photos, go to: www.instagram.com/ximenalarkin/