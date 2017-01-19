Bulls forward Jimmy Butler named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a quickly emerging NBA star, the third time was the charm for Jimmy Butler to be one of the top five players in the league’s mid-season classic.

On Thursday, the Bulls forward was named a starter for the Eastern Conference in the 2017 All-Star Game on February 19th at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.

This is Butler’s third selection to the All-Star game but the first time he will crack the starting lineup. Butler joins Cavaliers LeBron James and Kyrie Irving along with the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo along with the Raptors DeMar DeRozan.

Despite an up-and-down season for the team, Butler is enjoying a career season. He’s averaging 24.8 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

